Decatur crossing guard recovering after being hit by car, police say

Jeffrey Smith
Jeffrey Smith(John Bender | Decatur Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crossing guard in Decatur is recovering after being hit by a car, according to Decatur police.

Police said Jeffery Smith was hit around 8:20 a.m. on Monday at the intersection of East College Avenue and South Candler Street.

Smith, who police said is “extremely dedicated to keeping our kids safe,” is recovering at home after being released from the hospital.

Police said the criminal investigation division is handling the case.

