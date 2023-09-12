DeKalb County Schools hires hundreds of new teachers

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More teachers are walking the halls within DeKalb County Schools as district officials said they’ve been able to hire hundreds of teachers within the last few months.

Around June, the district had 625 vacancies. By July, officials said they cut that number down to 500, and currently, they have roughly 174 teacher vacancies.

“We are excited. Around June, we had an opportunity to access our current teacher hiring status,” said Dr. Tekshia Ward-Smith, human resources administrator for Dekalb County School District. “The team really honed in on all of our recruitment efforts. Last year, we were able to visit more than 100 different colleges and universities, as well as attending recruitment fairs.”

“What we see now is a combination of all of our efforts to ensure that every child in the district has access to a high-quality, highly qualified educator.”

Ward-Smith said they looked at the number of instruction and classroom vacancies and support teachers when they accessed a few months ago. She said the work is far from over.

“The work continues. Every day, day in and day out. Where we generally would hire between, I would say 40 to 50 individuals per week, we are still hiring up to 100 certified and classified employees each day,”

Board members gave the human resource department a pat on the back at Monday night’s council meeting.

“I’m saying a great job. Fantastic. The way you all have worked to bring these numbers down,” said Dr. Joyce Morley, board member for DeKalb County Schools’ District 7.

Though progress has been made, Morley voiced some concerns at the meeting.

“My concern is we need teachers. We have teachers who’ve been here 20 and 30 years and not making the kind of money that people who are being brought in here are making. Something is wrong with that. There’s a disparity here,” Morley said.

Ward-Smith said they not only focused on recruitment but also focused on retention. She said back in January, the Board of Education passed several retention and recruitment initiatives to help in their journey.

“All returning employees in addition to a six percent cost of living adjustment along with a step increase will receive a $2,000 retention bonus,” Ward-Smith said. “What we wanted to do is be competitive with other school districts whereby new hires, we’re going to provide new hire teachers with a $3,000 new hire incentive,” she said. “We want them to make the commitment to our district. And so, we’re going to begin rolling out those incentives in October,” Ward-Smith said.

Ward-Smith said anyone who is still looking for positions, they have a number of openings on their website.

“I want our community to rest assured, as well as parents we don’t cut corners. Even though we acknowledge that we had 625 teacher vacancies, we make sure that every individual, that we’ve hired was properly vetted and met the credentials in an effort to be a certified teacher in the State of Georgia,” Ward-Smith said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.