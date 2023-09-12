‘Dinowoody’ prompts city sign code review

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A massive inflatable dinosaur has now become a beloved resident of a neighborhood in Dunwoody.

It has also prompted Dunwoody officials to review the city’s own sign code.

For several years, a stretch of Dunwoody Club Drive has been better known as “Dinowoody.”

The homeowners who have the large inflatable T-Rex in their front yard told Atlanta News First it all started as a way to bring joy to their young kids and others during the pandemic.

“It’s kind of one of those things that catches your eye,” Johnny Rae, a nearby resident, said.

“Everybody stops when they walk by and take pictures and it’s wonderful,” said Rob Shaub, who also lives nearby.

He was among the other residents Atlanta News First spoke to who found the dinosaurs delightful and not an eyesore.

“I went out of the way to give her a note that it really made my day every morning,” said Shaub.

“Honestly I just thought it was funny,” said Rae. “Because normally, you don’t see that really in most people’s yards.”

Not every resident found the inflatables amusing.

The city released the following statement:

“In response to an email complaint sent to the city on August 31, the homeowner was given a courtesy notice by code enforcement indicating the inflatables in the yard violate Dunwoody’s sign code (Sec. 20-34 – Prohibited Signs). This was done on Sept. 5. In response to this case, city leaders have asked staff to review the sign code and consider possible modifications. To allow more time for that review, the compliance date has been pushed back from Sept. 20 to Oct. 20.”

Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch addressed the issue at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

“Lots of Dunwoody residents are suddenly concerned about dinosaurs, particularly those that are filled, that inflate,” said Deutsch. “I’m thrilled to see this level of community engagement and want to assure everyone that we are working on a solution. Issues like this are complex and we need some time to get it right and avoid unattended consequences. We will update you as soon as we can.”

Lisa Torres, whose front yard has the dinos on display, told Atlanta News First in a message, “These past few days have been so teaching and wonderful for all of us in so many ways.”

“I am happy my kids get to see and live it with us. Unity, humanity and community always prevail. Add a dash of kindness and love and we are unstoppable.”

