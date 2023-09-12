3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

‘Dinowoody’ prompts city sign code review

For several years, a stretch of Dunwoody Club Drive has been better known as “Dinowoody.”
By Rachel Aragon
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A massive inflatable dinosaur has now become a beloved resident of a neighborhood in Dunwoody.

It has also prompted Dunwoody officials to review the city’s own sign code.

For several years, a stretch of Dunwoody Club Drive has been better known as “Dinowoody.”

The homeowners who have the large inflatable T-Rex in their front yard told Atlanta News First it all started as a way to bring joy to their young kids and others during the pandemic.

“It’s kind of one of those things that catches your eye,” Johnny Rae, a nearby resident, said.

“Everybody stops when they walk by and take pictures and it’s wonderful,” said Rob Shaub, who also lives nearby.

He was among the other residents Atlanta News First spoke to who found the dinosaurs delightful and not an eyesore.

“I went out of the way to give her a note that it really made my day every morning,” said Shaub.

“Honestly I just thought it was funny,” said Rae. “Because normally, you don’t see that really in most people’s yards.”

Not every resident found the inflatables amusing.

The city released the following statement:

“In response to an email complaint sent to the city on August 31, the homeowner was given a courtesy notice by code enforcement indicating the inflatables in the yard violate Dunwoody’s sign code (Sec. 20-34 – Prohibited Signs). This was done on Sept. 5. In response to this case, city leaders have asked staff to review the sign code and consider possible modifications. To allow more time for that review, the compliance date has been pushed back from Sept. 20 to Oct. 20.”

Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch addressed the issue at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

“Lots of Dunwoody residents are suddenly concerned about dinosaurs, particularly those that are filled, that inflate,” said Deutsch. “I’m thrilled to see this level of community engagement and want to assure everyone that we are working on a solution. Issues like this are complex and we need some time to get it right and avoid unattended consequences. We will update you as soon as we can.”

Lisa Torres, whose front yard has the dinos on display, told Atlanta News First in a message, “These past few days have been so teaching and wonderful for all of us in so many ways.”

“I am happy my kids get to see and live it with us. Unity, humanity and community always prevail. Add a dash of kindness and love and we are unstoppable.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gwinnett County police are searching for Brett Lonnie Brock, a missing 10-year-old from Suwanee.
Police find missing 10-year-old girl in Gwinnett County
Maia, a dog that went missing at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport nearby three...
Dog lost at Hartsfield-Jackson airport weeks ago found, officials say
Shortly before 12:30 p.m., police were called to a carjacking at a gas station near the 3800...
GBI: Carjacking suspect involved in shooting with Forest Park police dies
Luis Cruz
1 dead, 1 injured in Lilburn road rage shooting, police say
FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station.
Gov. Kemp temporarily suspends gas tax, declares state of emergency to help with inflation

Latest News

The Atlanta singer-songwriter says he still has no idea when the critter sunk its fangs in.
Atlanta singer-songwriter almost loses leg from infected spider bite
No Longer Bound is giving away scholarships that cover the full cost of their addiction...
Forsyth County addiction treatment center offers scholarships for year long program
The love letter station is hard to miss. It sits right by the front door.
North Georgia tea house helping visitors pour some good in the world
For several years, a stretch of Dunwoody Club Drive has been better known as “Dinowoody.”
'Dinowoody' prompts city sign code review