First Alert Forecast: Hot and humid afternoon with scattered storms

Today will be another hot and humid afternoon with highs climbing into the upper 80s to low 90s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

The moisture in the air, that you will notice in the form of humidity, will help spark up more widely scattered showers and storms through the heat of the day this afternoon and early evening.

Tonight, our first cold front of the week will move in. This will keep a chance for showers and maybe a rumble of thunder through the overnight and possibly into tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow afternoon looks drier, partly sunny, and slightly cooler with highs in the mid 80s. Unfortunately, our humidity won’t drop off quite as much until Friday.

The end of the week will bring drier conditions with slightly more comfortable air, and highs in the low to mid 80s.

As we look ahead to the weekend, another cold front will start to push in. This will bring a chance for showers and storms Saturday and Sunday before leaving us with a stunning Monday!

Temperatures through the weekend and for Monday will be in the low to mid 80s, but come Monday you will notice that much drier and more comfortable air settle in!

