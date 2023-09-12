First Alert Forecast: Scattered storms this evening, showers linger tomorrow

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Scattered showers and storms are pushing through the area this evening out ahead of an approaching cold front. An isolated strong to severe thunderstorm is possible, especially north of Atlanta. Damaging winds, heavy downpours and frequent lightning are our primary concerns. Showers and storms will linger through the night and should gradually diminish in intensity overnight.

The front will slide through our are Wednesday, so a few showers and rumbles are likely along the boundary. The coverage does not look as aggressive as what we’ve seen this afternoon--so we’re keeping the rain chance at 30%.

Spotty showers possible along a cold front Wednesday (Atlanta News First)

The forecast trends drier Thursday and Friday. A few spotty showers are possible Thursday---but mainly south of Atlanta and the rain chance is VERY low. Friday is the clear winner this week with highs in the low to mid 80s, low humidity and a good mix of sun and clouds.

Rain chances return Saturday, but at this point look limited to areas north and west of the city. Sunday’s rain chance appears to be a bit more widespread.

Rain chances return this weekend (Atlanta News First)

