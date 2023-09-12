Forsyth County addiction treatment center offers scholarships for year long program

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Forsyth County addiction treatment center is offering scholarships for their year long program.

No Longer Bound is a faith-based nonprofit addiction treatment center for adult men.

“If somebody qualifies to be in this program and they can’t afford it, we’ll never say no,” Adam Miller, Director of Outreach, said.

The center is giving away scholarships that will cover 100 percent of the cost, which is typically $15,000.

“People don’t have $15,000 just laying around to send somebody to another treatment center,” Miller said. “Because most people that come here, this isn’t their first treatment program.”

The center has 56 beds total and 20 of them are currently empty.

“There’s so much talk about the problem of addiction and very little do people talk about the solution,” Miller said. “So I wanted to offer us as a resource.”

If you are interested in applying for a scholarship, the application process is available through No Longer Bound’s website.

