Funeral to be held for 2-year-old J’Asiah Mitchell

CARROLLTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Family and loved ones will gather Tuesday to honor 2-year-old J’Asiah Mitchell.

Mitchell’s body was found at a transfer station after going missing on Aug. 16.

The East Point Police Department says Mitchell’s father, Artavious North, is facing charges in connection to his death, including malice murder, felony murder and cruelty to children in the 1st degree.

Artavious North, 23, left, faces malice murder, felony murder and cruelty to children in the 1st degree in connection to the death of his 2-year-old son, J’Asiah Mitchell, right. (Law Enforcement, Family)

Mitchell’s funeral will take place at 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Carrollton (563 Old Bremen Road, Carrollton, GA 30117). In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations of small basketballs and teddy bears to be dropped off at the Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home (602 Newnan Road, Carrollton, GA 30117).

