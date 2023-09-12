3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Georgia removes nearly 190K inactive names from voter rolls

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, a majority of the voters removed were considered...
According to the Secretary of State’s Office, a majority of the voters removed were considered inactive.(Source: WBTV file photo)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia removed nearly 190,000 people from voter rolls on Tuesday.

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, a majority of the voters removed were considered inactive.

Georgia prunes its list of voters every other year.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said doing this is crucial to maintain an up-to-date number of registered, active voters.

Almost no registrations were canceled this year under Georgia’s “Use It Or Lose It” law. It removes registrations of people who haven’t participated in elections for several years.

Currently, Georgia has just under 8 million registered voters.

You can check your voter registration status by going to the Secretary of State’s website.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gwinnett County police are searching for Brett Lonnie Brock, a missing 10-year-old from Suwanee.
Police find missing 10-year-old girl in Gwinnett County
Maia, a dog that went missing at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport nearby three...
Dog lost at Hartsfield-Jackson airport weeks ago found, officials say
Shortly before 12:30 p.m., police were called to a carjacking at a gas station near the 3800...
GBI: Carjacking suspect involved in shooting with Forest Park police dies
Luis Cruz
1 dead, 1 injured in Lilburn road rage shooting, police say
FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station.
Gov. Kemp temporarily suspends gas tax, declares state of emergency to help with inflation

Latest News

Mark Meadows
Judge rejects Mark Meadows’ bid to move election interference case to federal court
Georgia Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler
Major names listed in final Fulton County Trump grand jury report
Donald Trump
READ: Fulton County special grand jury report into Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump has been under investigation for two years for allegedly...
Special grand jury report leading to Trump’s indictment is set for release