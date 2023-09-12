3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Gov. Kemp temporarily suspends gas tax, declares state of emergency to help with inflation

FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station.
FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station.(Pexels)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Governor Brian Kemp is declaring a state of emergency due to the 40-year-high inflation.

As part of this declaration, the governor is temporarily suspending the state’s excise tax on motor and locomotive fuel to provide direct relief to families throughout the state.

“While high prices continue to hit family budgets, hardworking Georgians deserve real relief and that’s why I signed an executive order today to deliver it directly to them at the pump,” said Gov. Kemp.

The executive order will go into effect on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 12 a.m. and will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 12, 2023. Consumers should expect the suspension to begin impacting prices after several days.

According to AAA, the average cost of a gallon of regular gas in Georgia is currently $3.57, up from $3.24 a year ago.

You can read the full order below.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gwinnett County police are searching for Brett Lonnie Brock, a missing 10-year-old from Suwanee.
Police find missing 10-year-old girl in Gwinnett County
Maia, a dog that went missing at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport nearby three...
Dog lost at Hartsfield-Jackson airport weeks ago found, officials say
Shortly before 12:30 p.m., police were called to a carjacking at a gas station near the 3800...
GBI: Carjacking suspect involved in shooting with Forest Park police dies
Luis Cruz
1 dead, 1 injured in Lilburn road rage shooting, police say
Booking photos: Samantha Vasquez (left), Abel Castro (center), Alejandro Castro (right)
3 arrested in connection to 2019 cold case involving missing Cobb County woman

Latest News

Man found guilty of robbing Cobb County pharmacy at gunpoint sentenced
Have you seen this man? Police need help identifying him
Atlanta police seek public help identifying burglary suspect
Students tour Georgia Power
Atlanta high school students celebrate STEAM with a field trip to Georgia Power
Atlanta police need your help finding burglary suspect