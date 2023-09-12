Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s Music Midtown

By Jordan Barela
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Major musical acts are set to hit the stage at the return of Music Midtown.

The festival will feature 40 artists across four stages during its three-day run this year.

When and where is Music Midtown?

Music Midtown will run from Sept. 15 to 17. It will be at Piedmont Park, 1320 Monroe Drive NE. On Friday, gates will open at 5 p.m. On Saturday, gates will open at noon. On Sunday, gates will open at 11 a.m.

The festival hours for each day are:

  • Friday, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Saturday, noon to 11 p.m.
  • Sunday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Who will be playing at Music Midtown?

A variety of musical acts will be playing across the three-day festival.

P!nk and Flume will headline on Friday. Billie Eilish and The 1975 will headline on Saturday. Guns N’ Roses and Lil Baby will headline on Sunday. Other musical acts include Pitbull, Niall Horan, Incubus, Tove Lo, among others.

Where can I get tickets for Music Midtown?

There are a variety of different tickets available. There are 1-, 2-, and 3-day tickets.

One-day general admission tickets start at $155, two-day general admission tickets start at $225 and three-day general admission tickets start at $280. There are also premium ticket options available.

What else will be at Music Midtown?

There will be a variety of different food vendors at Music Midtown.

There will also be a number of different booths and events for festivalgoers.

  • Full a full list of other Music Midtown offerings, click here.

What do you need to know before going to Music Midtown?

Cashless is the way to go for attendees, the festival website states. Festivalgoers will be able to pay with Venmo, PayPal or their credit/debit card through the use of a wristband.

  • For more information on the wristband, including activation, click here.

All bags will be searched before entry.

Music Midtown’s bag policy: “Small clutch purses and fanny packs that are 6″ x 9″ or smaller do not need to be clear, but can have no more than one pocket. All other bags larger than 6″ x 9″ must be smaller than 12″ x 6″ x 12″ and clear.”

Taking a rideshare?

Drop off and pick up at Piedmont Park will be between 12th Street and 14th Street on the west side of the park. Virginia Avenue between Monroe Drive and Kanuga Street can be used.

Taking MARTA?

From Midtown MARTA Station to 12th Street entrance (and box office). Exit on 10th Street. Head east for 0.5 miles. Turn left on Piedmont Ave NE for 0.1 miles to park entry at 12th Street.

Need a map of Music Midtown?

Music Midtown originally ran from 1994 to 2005 and then returned in 2011. In 2022, the festival was canceled, with many speculating the reason was because of Georgia’s gun laws.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

No Longer Bound is giving away scholarships that cover the full cost of their addiction...

Forsyth County addiction treatment center offers scholarships for year long program

Updated: 2 hours ago
No Longer Bound is giving away scholarships that cover the full cost of their addiction treatment program.

News

No Longer Bound in Forsyth County.

Forsyth County addiction treatment center offers scholarships for year long program

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jasmina Alston
A Forsyth County addiction treatment center is offering scholarships for their year long program.

Public Safety

Ecstasy pills

$400K worth of ecstasy seized after car chase, Douglas County deputies say

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Alexandra Parker
Deputies found nearly 25,000 ecstasy pills in the car.

Investigates

A metro Atlanta mother of three and her family thought she was dying from cancer. It was...

Man accused of intentionally spreading HIV faces new charges

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Ciara Cummings
Police say Cleveland Broadie knew of his status but did not tell his partners.

News

Erica Council, owner of Bomb Biscuit Company

Local chef to host interactive biscuit-making class at Atlanta’s oldest market

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Atlanta News First staff
“It’s kind of a pocket-sized warm ball of joy. Just because of all the joy it brought me, from the people who made them for me, to me making them now.”

Latest News

Better Call Harry

Atlanta couple’s Amtrak vacation to New Orleans ruined

Atlanta couple’s Amtrak vacation to New Orleans ruined

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Harry Samler
Planning a big trip or that dream vacation? Here's some advice: purchase trip insurance.

Better Call Harry

Atlanta couple’s Amtrak vacation to New Orleans ruined

Atlanta couple’s Amtrak vacation to New Orleans ruined

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Atlanta couple’s Amtrak vacation to New Orleans ruined

Politics

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, a majority of the voters removed were considered...

Georgia removes nearly 190K inactive names from voter rolls

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Atlanta News First staff
Currently, Georgia has just under 8 million registered voters.

News

In just days, thousands of people will pack into Piedmont Park for Music Midtown. But business...

Business claims old sinkhole could put Music Midtown festivalgoers at risk

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jennifer Lifsey and Atlanta News First staff
In just days, thousands of people will pack into Piedmont Park for Music Midtown. But business owners in the area say an old sinkhole could put festivalgoers at risk.

Atlanta News First Investigates

A Georgia nurse will continue to practice medicine despite admitting she denied a dying man...

A Georgia nurse will continue to practice medicine despite admitting she denied a dying man medical

Updated: 5 hours ago
|