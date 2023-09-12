Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s Music Midtown

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Major musical acts are set to hit the stage at the return of Music Midtown.

The festival will feature 40 artists across four stages during its three-day run this year.

When and where is Music Midtown?

Music Midtown will run from Sept. 15 to 17. It will be at Piedmont Park, 1320 Monroe Drive NE. On Friday, gates will open at 5 p.m. On Saturday, gates will open at noon. On Sunday, gates will open at 11 a.m.

The festival hours for each day are:

Friday, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, noon to 11 p.m.

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Who will be playing at Music Midtown?

A variety of musical acts will be playing across the three-day festival.

P!nk and Flume will headline on Friday. Billie Eilish and The 1975 will headline on Saturday. Guns N’ Roses and Lil Baby will headline on Sunday. Other musical acts include Pitbull, Niall Horan, Incubus, Tove Lo, among others.

Where can I get tickets for Music Midtown?

There are a variety of different tickets available. There are 1-, 2-, and 3-day tickets.

One-day general admission tickets start at $155, two-day general admission tickets start at $225 and three-day general admission tickets start at $280. There are also premium ticket options available.

Looking to buy tickets? Click here.

Need to know where to pick up your tickets? Click here for box office locations.

What else will be at Music Midtown?

There will be a variety of different food vendors at Music Midtown.

For the full list of vendors, click here.

There will also be a number of different booths and events for festivalgoers.

Full a full list of other Music Midtown offerings, click here.

What do you need to know before going to Music Midtown?

Cashless is the way to go for attendees, the festival website states. Festivalgoers will be able to pay with Venmo, PayPal or their credit/debit card through the use of a wristband.

For more information on the wristband, including activation, click here.

All bags will be searched before entry.

Music Midtown’s bag policy: “Small clutch purses and fanny packs that are 6″ x 9″ or smaller do not need to be clear, but can have no more than one pocket. All other bags larger than 6″ x 9″ must be smaller than 12″ x 6″ x 12″ and clear.”

For a full list of what can and cannot be brought into the festival, click here.

For hotel information, click here.

Taking a rideshare?

Drop off and pick up at Piedmont Park will be between 12th Street and 14th Street on the west side of the park. Virginia Avenue between Monroe Drive and Kanuga Street can be used.

Taking MARTA?

From Midtown MARTA Station to 12th Street entrance (and box office). Exit on 10th Street. Head east for 0.5 miles. Turn left on Piedmont Ave NE for 0.1 miles to park entry at 12th Street.

Need a map of Music Midtown?

Music Midtown originally ran from 1994 to 2005 and then returned in 2011. In 2022, the festival was canceled, with many speculating the reason was because of Georgia’s gun laws.

