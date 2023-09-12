3-Degree Guarantee
‘Horrific video’ of animal abuse leads to man’s arrest, Georgia sheriff says

Jamey Lee Souder, 48, was charged with felony aggravated cruelty to animals, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony unlawful possession of firearms and felony manufacture/distillation of alcoholic beverage.(Haralson County Jail)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BREMEN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A video involving animal abuse led to a man’s arrest for animal cruelty and illegal alcohol charges, according to the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said it was made aware of a “horrific video that had been posted on social media showing animal cruelty involving puppies,” on Sept. 7. The sheriff’s office said the puppies died.

The following day, a search was conducted in the 7600 block of Highway 27. During the search, a firearm and two active moonshine stills were found. The sheriff’s office also said parts for additional stills were found.

Jamey Lee Souder, 48, was charged with felony aggravated cruelty to animals, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony unlawful possession of firearms and felony manufacture/distillation of alcoholic beverage.

The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office said this marks the second case of animal abuse this month.

“It is hard to understand someone not taking care of their animals, it is even harder to understand someone intentionally harming them. Animal cruelty in any form is unacceptable,” Sheriff Stacy Williams said.

