3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Local chef to host interactive biscuit-making class at Atlanta’s oldest market

Erica Council, owner of Bomb Biscuit Company
Erica Council, owner of Bomb Biscuit Company(Erica Council)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Simple ingredients to make a better biscuit. But generations of knowledge make a bomb biscuit.

“I guess you could say it’s my passion, I just want to go off and teach the gospel of biscuits, and biscuit baking,” said Chef Erika Council.

Council has poured more than three decades of wisdom into her baking business, “Bomb Biscuit Company.” Now, she’s sharing the biscuit basics and roots of her inspiration in a new book.

“When I was growing up, African Americans could make everything from sourdough to molasses, fermented bread, and I just wanted to reflect that, when I explain how I got here and what drove me to be here, it’s the African Americans that impacted my life through food and a lot of other things, cause I love to eat,” she shared.

Giving up a successful career as a software engineer, Council delved into her love for baking.

Her book “Still We Rise: A Love Letter to Southern Biscuits with Over 70 Sweet and Savory Recipes” highlights black culinary excellence while offering a guide on how to become your own bomb biscuit maker.

A step inside Bomb Biscuit Company is a reflection of Council’s inspirations, including her grandmother, Mildred “Mama Dip” Council — a teacher, legendary soul food chef, and activist who cooked and baked to support the Civil Rights movement.

“Like I said, I grew up in this business,” Council said. “So I wanted to make sure her pictures were on the wall so people can see what inspired me to get to this point.”

Council knows it’s the biscuits that bring people in, but the food for the soul that fills them up.

“It’s kind of a pocket-sized warm ball of joy. Just because of all the joy it brought me, from the people who made them for me, to me making them now.”

Biscuit lovers can experience authentic biscuits at the Historic Market Food Tour. The immersive culinary experience includes tastings from five of Municipal Market’s most loved vendors followed by a hands-on cooking class.

To get your ticket for the tour, click here. To learn how to make your own bomb biscuits, you can find Council’s book here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gwinnett County police are searching for Brett Lonnie Brock, a missing 10-year-old from Suwanee.
Police find missing 10-year-old girl in Gwinnett County
Maia, a dog that went missing at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport nearby three...
Dog lost at Hartsfield-Jackson airport weeks ago found, officials say
Shortly before 12:30 p.m., police were called to a carjacking at a gas station near the 3800...
GBI: Carjacking suspect involved in shooting with Forest Park police dies
Luis Cruz
1 dead, 1 injured in Lilburn road rage shooting, police say
FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station.
Gov. Kemp temporarily suspends gas tax, declares state of emergency to help with inflation

Latest News

No Longer Bound is giving away scholarships that cover the full cost of their addiction...
Forsyth County addiction treatment center offers scholarships for year long program
No Longer Bound in Forsyth County.
Forsyth County addiction treatment center offers scholarships for year long program
Ecstasy pills
$400K worth of ecstasy seized after car chase, Douglas County deputies say
A metro Atlanta mother of three and her family thought she was dying from cancer. It was...
Man accused of intentionally spreading HIV faces new charges