3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Man accused of intentionally spreading HIV faces new charges

Police say Cleveland Broadie knew of his status but did not tell his partners.
A metro Atlanta mother of three and her family thought she was dying from cancer. It was...
A metro Atlanta mother of three and her family thought she was dying from cancer. It was untreated AIDS instead.(WANF)
By Ciara Cummings
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Conyers man accused of intentionally spreading HIV is facing new charges, as police said a a third victim has come forward.

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office alleges Cleveland Broadie knew his HIV positive status since 2006 but did not disclose it to his sexual partners.

In July, investigators named two victims in the case. One even died after having undiagnosed and untreated HIV for five years, according to her medical records.

Denise Broadie died April 2022 because of her own husband’s “reckless conduct,” prosecutors claim.

More than a year after Denise Broadie’s death, police arrested her husband Cleveland Broadie on July 8, 2023. The now 62-year-old suspect was charged with felony reckless conduct-HIV infected person.

A judge denied Broadie bond days later. Shortly after, police filed a second identical charge, saying a woman came forward claiming Broadie also had unprotected sex with her without disclosing his status. The warrant explained the unprotected intercourse happened multiple times this year.

At that time, Rockdale County detectives suggested this could be a part of a pattern.

ORIGINAL COVERAGE
'She's supposed to be here right now'
A metro Atlanta mother of three and her family thought she was dying from cancer. It was...

On Sept 5, 2023, police issued a third warrant. The charging document states Cleveland Broadie “consciously disregarded unjustifiable risk” by having sexual encounters with a woman as recently as March.

All three charges are felonies with a maximum prison time of five years per count.

In August, the Rockdale County District Attorney’s Office said it intends to seek murder charges on behalf of Denise Broadie.

Denise Broadie ultimately went undiagnosed and untreated for HIV because there was no reason to be believe she had the virus. Having previously overcome a cancer diagnosis, her family thought, at the time, her cancer had come back.

According to her family, it wasn’t until days before her death, as she was on a ventilator, new doctors ran new tests and discovered Denise Broadie was in “full blown AIDS.”

Police believe there are other victims.

UNHOUSED AND UNSAFE | AN AWARD-WINNING SERIES FROM INVESTIGATIVE REPORTER CIARA CUMMINGS
PODCASTS FEATURING AWARD-WINNING INVESTATIVE REPORTER CIARA CUMMINGS AND THE ANF+ INVESTIGATES TEAM

If there’s something you would like Atlanta News First Investigates to dig into, fill out this submission form.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gwinnett County police are searching for Brett Lonnie Brock, a missing 10-year-old from Suwanee.
Police find missing 10-year-old girl in Gwinnett County
Maia, a dog that went missing at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport nearby three...
Dog lost at Hartsfield-Jackson airport weeks ago found, officials say
Shortly before 12:30 p.m., police were called to a carjacking at a gas station near the 3800...
GBI: Carjacking suspect involved in shooting with Forest Park police dies
Luis Cruz
1 dead, 1 injured in Lilburn road rage shooting, police say
FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station.
Gov. Kemp temporarily suspends gas tax, declares state of emergency to help with inflation

Latest News

No Longer Bound is giving away scholarships that cover the full cost of their addiction...
Forsyth County addiction treatment center offers scholarships for year long program
No Longer Bound in Forsyth County.
Forsyth County addiction treatment center offers scholarships for year long program
Ecstasy pills
$400K worth of ecstasy seized after car chase, Douglas County deputies say
Erica Council, owner of Bomb Biscuit Company
Local chef to host interactive biscuit-making class at Atlanta’s oldest market