Man accused of intentionally spreading HIV faces new charges

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Conyers man accused of intentionally spreading HIV is facing new charges, as police said a a third victim has come forward.

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office alleges Cleveland Broadie knew his HIV positive status since 2006 but did not disclose it to his sexual partners.

In July, investigators named two victims in the case. One even died after having undiagnosed and untreated HIV for five years, according to her medical records.

Denise Broadie died April 2022 because of her own husband’s “reckless conduct,” prosecutors claim.

More than a year after Denise Broadie’s death, police arrested her husband Cleveland Broadie on July 8, 2023. The now 62-year-old suspect was charged with felony reckless conduct-HIV infected person.

A judge denied Broadie bond days later. Shortly after, police filed a second identical charge, saying a woman came forward claiming Broadie also had unprotected sex with her without disclosing his status. The warrant explained the unprotected intercourse happened multiple times this year.

At that time, Rockdale County detectives suggested this could be a part of a pattern.

On Sept 5, 2023, police issued a third warrant. The charging document states Cleveland Broadie “consciously disregarded unjustifiable risk” by having sexual encounters with a woman as recently as March.

All three charges are felonies with a maximum prison time of five years per count.

In August, the Rockdale County District Attorney’s Office said it intends to seek murder charges on behalf of Denise Broadie.

Denise Broadie ultimately went undiagnosed and untreated for HIV because there was no reason to be believe she had the virus. Having previously overcome a cancer diagnosis, her family thought, at the time, her cancer had come back.

According to her family, it wasn’t until days before her death, as she was on a ventilator, new doctors ran new tests and discovered Denise Broadie was in “full blown AIDS.”

Police believe there are other victims.

