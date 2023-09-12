Matt Olson hits homers 49, 50, not enough as Phillies top Braves 7-5 in 2nd game of doubleheader

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brandon Marsh homered, Jake Cave hit an RBI triple and the Philadelphia Phillies spoiled Matt Olson’s 50th homer and salvaged a doubleheader split with a 7-5 win over the Atlanta Braves.

Michael Harris II and Ronald Acuña Jr. went deep for the Braves in a 10-8, 10-inning win in the opener. Harris also homered in the nightcap.

Olson hit a three-run homer off the second deck in the third and added a solo shot for his MLB-best 50th in the sixth. Olson had already set career-highs in homers and RBIs.

Andruw Jones holds Atlanta’s single-season record with 51 in 2005.

WHAT DAY OFF?

Monday was scheduled as an off day for both teams.

But when the NFL schedule was released and the Eagles were slotted to play their home opener Thursday night, the Braves-Phillies game was shifted to Monday. When the scheduled June 21 game in Philadelphia was rained out, the teams were forced to play a doubleheader.

UP NEXT

The Braves send LHP Max Fried (7-1, 2.70 ERA) to the mound on Tuesday against Phillies RHP Zach Wheeler (11-6, 3.49 ERA).

