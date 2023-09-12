Metro Atlanta man, nonprofit raising money for victims of Morocco earthquake

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Mustapha Ezzarghani moved from Morocco to Athens in 2016. He’s the president of the Morcoccan-Israeli Friendship Association of Georgia and on Friday he was driving to work, talking to his sister on the phone, when terror struck.

“I was on the phone with a family member at the moment the earthquake hit,” Ezzarghani said.

Then, the phone went dead.

“It puts you in a state of shock. I didn’t know what to do at first,” Ezzarghani said.

Hours later, Ezzarghani started receiving pictures and videos from his family of the destruction in their village outside of Marrakech. His family evacuated from their home just moments before it collapsed, but others weren’t as lucky. Ezzarghani said he lost several friends in the natural disaster.

Officials estimate that the death toll is nearing 3,000 with about the same number of people injured.

Now, the people of Morocco need help.

“People as we speak right now are buying groceries and buying hygiene products and filling their trucks and cars and driving to the mountains to small villages to help the families over there,” Ezzarghani said.

One of those people is Jason Cox with Send Relief, an Atlanta-based nonprofit ministry that responds to crises both at home and abroad.

“These villages have been flattened,” Cox said. “We have several groups that have been out buying supplies and driving it to the affected area and trying to serve people.”

Cox says his team visited three villages on Monday and will continue traveling through the region this week. They’re passing out food, water, and blankets, but Cox said most people are in need of physical shelter.

The earthquake brought down hundreds of buildings and it could be years before the country is rebuilt.

“The Moroccan people have shown an unprecedented sense of solidarity,” Ezzarghani said. “Moroccans will overcome this crisis.”

Ezzarghani started a GoFundMe to help the victims of the 6.8 magnitude earthquake. To donate, click HERE. You can also donate to Send Relief by clicking HERE.

