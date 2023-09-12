North Georgia tea house helping visitors pour some good in the world

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A historic tea house in North Georgia is brewing up more than just refreshments. They’re also helping customers put some good into the world.

Sometimes it is the little things, the little things that become big things, the big things that become reminders that there is plenty of good left in this world. The letters in the front room of Tallulah 1882 are proof of that.

Tallulah 1882 is family-owned. They operate out of the old Tallulah Falls Railway and Depot — a connection point that has now become a metaphor for the way this business operates. The inside of the shop is full of regulars. Every nook and cranny has some kind of unique little addition — you could sit in the shop for hours and not catch them all.

“It is kind of like a little wonderland. A place where people are experiencing things for the first time I feel,” said Christine Potter of Tullulah 1882.

The love letter station is hard to miss. It sits right by the front door.

“If you feel love, you are going to want to give love,” said Potter.

Mothers write children who have passed on, people write their lovers, people write strangers, people write to themselves and people write to ask for forgiveness.

Love can often mean so many things all at once.

“It is as simple as a little child, 6 years old, just writing I love you and their name,” said Potter.

This shop is known for tea, coffee, pastries and love letters.

Many of the letters are full of words, that for whatever reason, have not been said in person. They are being said now, to every customer who sits down to read the table of letters, write their own story and pass it along.

“That is just that. It can’t be topped. It is just beautiful,” said Potter.

