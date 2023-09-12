3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Police investigate apparent murder-suicide in Smyrna

The investigation is ongoing.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Smyrna Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide Monday night, they said.

It happened along the 1700 block of Highlands View Drive in a townhome community which is just up the street from where South Cobb Drive meets I-285.

Information regarding the identities of the deceased -- or their relationship -- was not released.

Return to Atlanta News First for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gwinnett County police are searching for Brett Lonnie Brock, a missing 10-year-old from Suwanee.
Police find missing 10-year-old girl in Gwinnett County
Maia, a dog that went missing at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport nearby three...
Dog lost at Hartsfield-Jackson airport weeks ago found, officials say
Luis Cruz
1 dead, 1 injured in Lilburn road rage shooting, police say
Anna Jones was shot and killed in July 2022.
Mother files lawsuit in shooting death of incoming University of West Georgia freshman
Henry County school bus
Henry County parents frustrated over weekslong school bus disruptions

Latest News

Dilapidated structure in Morocco following deadly 6.8 magnitude earthquake.
Metro Atlanta man, nonprofit raising money for victims of Morocco earthquake
DeKalb County School District
DeKalb County Schools hires hundreds of new teachers
Officials estimate that the death toll is nearing 3,000 with about the same number of people...
How metro Atlanta is helping Morocco following earthquake
The school district previously had hundreds of vacancies.
DeKalb County hires hundreds of new teachers