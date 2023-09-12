Police investigate apparent murder-suicide in Smyrna
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Smyrna Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide Monday night, they said.
It happened along the 1700 block of Highlands View Drive in a townhome community which is just up the street from where South Cobb Drive meets I-285.
Information regarding the identities of the deceased -- or their relationship -- was not released.
