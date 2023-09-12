3-Degree Guarantee
Powerball jackpot climbs to $550M after no one wins Monday; 1 in Ga. wins $50K

Georgia lottery sign on 9/12/2023.
Georgia lottery sign on 9/12/2023.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - No one won the $522 million jackpot Monday night, raising the jackpot to an estimated $550 million for Wednesday night, with a cash value of $266 million if the winner opts for a lump-sum payment.

The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 23 consecutive drawings, though several people have won smaller prizes, including dozens of prizes worth $1 million or more.

A ticket sold in Georgia won $50,000 for matching four white balls and the red ball.

The winning numbers were 9, 25, 27, 53, 66 and 5.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

