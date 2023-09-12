Suspect in fatal shooting at Gwinnett motel turns himself in, police say

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An altercation at a Norcross motel turned into a deadly shooting on Tuesday, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

The shooting incident happened at the HomeTowne Studios 7049 Jimmy Carter Blvd., around 5:45 p.m.

Police say 28-year-old Dareese Ellis was found dead when officers arrived. The suspect, who police identified as 21-year-old Jay Dante Crump, ran from the scene. The two were both staying at the motel.

Jay Dante Crump (Gwinnett County Police Department)

Gwinnett police say Crump turned himself in at the Gwinnett County Jail on Sept. 10. He is being charged with aggravated assault, felony murder and possession of a firearm during a felony.

If anyone has any information regarding this shooting, contact detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

The incident happened at 7049 Jimmy Carter Blvd. (Atlanta News First)

