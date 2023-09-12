Veteran journalist Blair Miller joins Atlanta News First as evening anchor

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First welcomes veteran journalist Blair Miller as its newest evening anchor.

The seven-time Emmy winner will join Shon Gables this fall as co-anchor of the 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts on WANF.

“I look forward to joining the talented journalists at ANF and being part of their commitment to tell quality stories that matter to people in the Atlanta area,” said Miller.

Since 2019, Miller has been the Washington, D.C. correspondent for Cox Media Group. The 25-year veteran has been recognized by the Radio, Television and Digital News Association of the Carolinas, the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters, RTDNA, and NASCAR for his producing, reporting, and anchoring. He is a member of the White House Correspondents’ Association.

“Blair is an outstanding journalist and an even better person,” News Director Kim Saxon said. “We are thrilled to add him to our team.”

Miller graduated from Bowling Green State University and began his career reporting on crime and politics at WCBD in Charleston, South Carolina. He moved up the East Coast to Charlotte, North Carolina as an evening anchor and investigative reporter, and carried that title further north to WFXT in Boston. While in Boston, he anchored and produced award-winning programs, State of Adoption, Deep Sea Drug Wars, and Boston’s Bravest, which focused on occupational cancer in the fire service and led to legislative changes.

In addition to reporting and anchoring, Miller has been a writer for Boston Magazine and Washingtonian Magazine and spent time as an adjunct professor teaching journalism at the University of Mary Washington. He also sits on the boards of NASCAR driver Ryan Newman’s Rescue Ranch and the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

