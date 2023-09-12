3-Degree Guarantee
Video allegedly shows Tucker High School teacher belittling students

Tucker High School
Tucker High School
By Adam Murphy
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Monday got off to an unusual start for students and staff at Tucker High School in DeKalb County.

It came after rumors started swirling that a teacher had posted a video on YouTube disparaging students and mocking parents.

The video was posted under a YouTube account using the teacher’s name and photo.

“To hear that as a parent is heart breaking,” a Tucker High School parent said.

Most parents expressed deep concerns after watching the video but did not want to be identified.

Atlanta News First chose not to show the disturbing footage since it has not yet been authenticated.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate for her to be working in a school environment around kids when she’s supposed to be teaching the right things to do in life,” Tucker High School student Aalayshia Stewart said.

The school principal sent a letter home to parents on Friday saying in part: “We are aware of a disturbing video that has recently surfaced on social media, purportedly featuring one of our teachers. The video contains abhorrent language and messaging that is deeply troubling to us and many within our school family and community.”

The letter goes on to say, “In response to this situation, we are following our long-established protocols to address the matter appropriately. This includes district, school, and campus security administrators actively looking into the video to understand its basis and context thoroughly.”

Still, parents fear the video could have a lasting effect on their kids.

“As a school you should be encouraging kids to work hard and to go to college. The teacher is telling them that college is not for everybody,” another parent said.

