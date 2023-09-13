3-Degree Guarantee
Atlanta metropolitan area ranks 3rd for highest inflation, study says

FILE - The gold dome of the Georgia Capitol gleams in the sun, Aug. 27, 2022, in front of the...
FILE - The gold dome of the Georgia Capitol gleams in the sun, Aug. 27, 2022, in front of the skyline of downtown Atlanta. Some U.S. urban areas gained population. But it’s not because of a sudden flood of moving trucks into Atlanta, New Orleans and San Francisco. According to a Federal Register notice published Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, it's because the U.S. Census Bureau corrected errors made in the estimates of population urban areas that were released in December 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)(Steve Helber | AP)
By Hope Dean
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After U.S. inflation hit a 40-year high in 2022, several metropolitan areas continue to struggle — including Atlanta, a new WalletHub study shows.

Out of 23 metropolitan areas inspected, Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell ranked No. 3 for highest inflation. In particular, the study inspected the Consumer Price Index, which measures the overall cost of common household expenses like rent, groceries and gas.

According to the study, the Consumer Price Index of Atlanta and its surrounding areas has risen by 4.4% in the past year and 1.1% in the past two months.

Atlanta ranked behind Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach in Florida and Denver-Aurora-Lakewood in Colorado.

Recent inflation has many causes, including the Russia-Ukraine war and labor shortages, the study said. In Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency and suspended gas tax until Oct. 12, resulting in about 31 cents of savings per gallon.

RELATED: Kemp temporarily suspends gas tax, declares state of emergency to help with inflation

