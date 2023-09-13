Atlanta metropolitan area ranks 3rd for highest inflation, study says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After U.S. inflation hit a 40-year high in 2022, several metropolitan areas continue to struggle — including Atlanta, a new WalletHub study shows.

Out of 23 metropolitan areas inspected, Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell ranked No. 3 for highest inflation. In particular, the study inspected the Consumer Price Index, which measures the overall cost of common household expenses like rent, groceries and gas.

According to the study, the Consumer Price Index of Atlanta and its surrounding areas has risen by 4.4% in the past year and 1.1% in the past two months.

Atlanta ranked behind Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach in Florida and Denver-Aurora-Lakewood in Colorado.

Recent inflation has many causes, including the Russia-Ukraine war and labor shortages, the study said. In Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency and suspended gas tax until Oct. 12, resulting in about 31 cents of savings per gallon.

