Atlanta’s Music Midtown is back this weekend. Fans are welcome, guns are not.

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Music Midtown will return to Piedmont Park this weekend after the event was suddenly canceled a year ago.

Last September, artists told Atlanta News First that the state’s gun policy was to blame.

“What was communicated directly to us through various sources was because of gun safety,” said Uni Hunte with Awfbeat, set to make their Music Midtown debut last September.

In April 2022, Georgia governor Brian Kemp signed the Constitutional Carry Act, which makes it legal for Georgia gun owners to carry a concealed handgun in public without a license.

In 2022, the festival cited “circumstances beyond our control,” in a statement after the cancellation.

RELATED: Here’s everything you need to know about Music Midtown 2023

This year, despite no changes in the state’s gun policies, the show will go on.

The three-day festival at Piedmont Park starts Friday.

On its website, festival organizers are stressing that fans are not allowed to bring firearms to the festival.

Under the prohibited items section is “weapons or explosives of any kind.”

Festival organizers also detail a strict entry policy.

“For the safety of everyone entering the festival, all fans are subject to a full and complete airport-style search prior to entry. This may include a full body pat-down and magnetometer screening before entry,” according to the safety policies on the festival’s website.

Organizers also wrote that there will be security officers in uniform and plain clothes throughout the festival.

Gun rights advocates contend that the festival’s policies violate state law.

“They can publicize it if that’s what their policy is. Problem is their policy is blatantly illegal,” said John Monroe, attorney for GA2A, a gun rights advocacy group.

Monroe said that Music Midtown’s policies leave the festival vulnerable to potential lawsuits from any fan turned away for bringing a firearm to the festival.

“It’s very concerning that we seem to have an epidemic of event promoters just flouting the law and ignoring the fact that they’re using public property for their event that they’re banning weapons,” said Monroe.

Monroe said he was not aware of any looming legal challenges.

Shaky Knees, a music festival at Central Park, also screened for guns in May.

In the last legislative session, there was a push by some lawmakers to give festival tenants on public parklands the option of screening for firearms.

State Senator Elena Parent, a Democrat, told Atlanta News First in January that her proposed legislation would just give tenants the option to screen for firearms but it would not require it.

“Frankly, there is danger involved in a state with guns as ubiquitous as we have them here in Georgia where you have a lot of people,” Parent said back in January.

On Wednesday, Parent said that the effort stalled during the legislative session.

Music Midtown did not respond to Atlanta News First’s questions surrounding its gun policies.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.