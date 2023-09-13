3-Degree Guarantee
Body found in Gwinnett less than a mile from where another was found in trunk at Duluth spa

Investigations into both deaths are ongoing, police say
The person was found dead at 2131 Pleasant Hill Road, across from Gwinnett Place Mall, police said.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
The person was found dead at 2131 Pleasant Hill Road, across from Gwinnett Place Mall, police said.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DULUTH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A possible homicide is under investigation Wednesday after a person was found dead in unincorporated Duluth, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

The person was found dead at 2131 Pleasant Hill Road, across from Gwinnett Place Mall, police said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and have not released any details of the person’s death at this time.

This marks the second death under investigation in the same area of Duluth.

On Tuesday night, Gwinnett County police said a body was found inside the trunk of a silver Jaguar in the parking lot of Jeju Sauna.

The locations where the two bodies were found are less than a mile apart from one another. The investigation into that person’s death is also ongoing, police said. Police have not said the two deaths are connected.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

