3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Body found near Gordon County river, according to Sheriff

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A body was found in an “advanced stage of decomposition” near a river in Gordon County, according to the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office.

The body was found in a field near Pine Chapel and the Coosawattee River just before 5 p.m. today, according to the sheriff. Recent weather conditions led to the body being in an “advanced stage of decomposition,” but the sheriff did not say how long the person had been dead.

Officers found no evidence of foul play, but the body has been taken to the State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station.
Kemp temporarily suspends gas tax, declares state of emergency to help with inflation
Gwinnett County police are searching for Brett Lonnie Brock, a missing 10-year-old from Suwanee.
Police find missing 10-year-old girl in Gwinnett County
Maia, a dog that went missing at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport nearby three...
Dog lost at Hartsfield-Jackson airport weeks ago found, officials say
Shortly before 12:30 p.m., police were called to a carjacking at a gas station near the 3800...
GBI: Carjacking suspect involved in shooting with Forest Park police dies
Luis Cruz
1 dead, 1 injured in Lilburn road rage shooting, police say

Latest News

Kevin Baker, Sherry Ann Baker, Stephen Connor Cole and Shana Mallett
Illegal drugs seized near Gordon County home, sheriff says
The Atlanta singer-songwriter says he still has no idea when the critter sunk its fangs in.
Atlanta singer-songwriter almost loses leg from infected spider bite
Funeral services for the toddler were at First Baptist Church in Carrollton.
Funeral services held for 2-year-old DeKalb County toddler found dead at transfer station
Alraham Heath
Arrest made after metro Atlanta school crossing guard hurt in hit-and-run, police say