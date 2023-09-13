Body found near Gordon County river, according to Sheriff

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A body was found in an “advanced stage of decomposition” near a river in Gordon County, according to the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office.

The body was found in a field near Pine Chapel and the Coosawattee River just before 5 p.m. today, according to the sheriff. Recent weather conditions led to the body being in an “advanced stage of decomposition,” but the sheriff did not say how long the person had been dead.

Officers found no evidence of foul play, but the body has been taken to the State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.