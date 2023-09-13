Body found in trunk of car outside Gwinnett County business

DULUTH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death outside of a business.

Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday night, Gwinnett police responded to the parking lot of Jeju Sauna at 3555 Gwinnett Place Drive in unincorporated Duluth after someone called 911 saying he believed there was a body inside a vehicle at the location.

Police investigated and discovered a person dead inside the trunk of a silver Jaguar.

Detectives are working to figure out what led to this incident and how the person knew someone was dead inside the car.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

