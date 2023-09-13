3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Body found in trunk of car outside Gwinnett County business

Gwinnett County homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death outside of a business in Duluth late Tuesday night.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death outside of a business.

Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday night, Gwinnett police responded to the parking lot of Jeju Sauna at 3555 Gwinnett Place Drive in unincorporated Duluth after someone called 911 saying he believed there was a body inside a vehicle at the location.

Police investigated and discovered a person dead inside the trunk of a silver Jaguar.

Detectives are working to figure out what led to this incident and how the person knew someone was dead inside the car.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station.
Kemp temporarily suspends gas tax, declares state of emergency to help with inflation
A metro Atlanta mother of three and her family thought she was dying from cancer. It was...
Man accused of intentionally spreading HIV faces new charges
Atlanta couple’s Amtrak vacation to New Orleans ruined
Atlanta couple’s Amtrak vacation to New Orleans ruined
Harrison Floyd, one of the 19 defendants charged in a sweeping election interference...
Trump Georgia indictment defendant says he’s paying bond for some Fulton County inmates
Funeral services for the toddler were at First Baptist Church in Carrollton.
Funeral services held for 2-year-old DeKalb County toddler found dead at transfer station

Latest News

Gwinnett County homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death outside of a business...
Body found in trunk of car outside Gwinnett County business
Alraham Heath
Arrest made after metro Atlanta school crossing guard hurt in hit-and-run, police say
I-VE, the Immersive Visualization Environment, at Kennesaw State University.
Immersive visualization at KSU has ‘limitless’ application to public, private industry
“An incident such as this is pretty shocking to our community."
Arrest made after metro Atlanta school crossing guard hurt in hit-and-run, police say