Cherokee County man charged with possession of child porn, sheriff’s office says

CANTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 35-year-old man from Canton has been arrested and charged with four counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

Nabeel Kory Serrano’s home off Ridge Road was searched by members of the sheriff’s office and the Homeland Security Investigations’ Sexual Exploitation Unit on Tuesday. The material was found on Serrano’s cell phone, according to the sheriff’s office.

Serrano is being held at the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center with no bond.

