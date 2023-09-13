3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Cherokee County man charged with possession of child porn, sheriff’s office says

Nabeel Kory Serrano, 35, faces four counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, the...
Nabeel Kory Serrano, 35, faces four counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said.(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
By Hope Dean
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 35-year-old man from Canton has been arrested and charged with four counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

Nabeel Kory Serrano’s home off Ridge Road was searched by members of the sheriff’s office and the Homeland Security Investigations’ Sexual Exploitation Unit on Tuesday. The material was found on Serrano’s cell phone, according to the sheriff’s office.

Serrano is being held at the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center with no bond.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Atlanta couple’s Amtrak vacation to New Orleans ruined
Atlanta couple’s Amtrak vacation to New Orleans ruined
A metro Atlanta mother of three and her family thought she was dying from cancer. It was...
Man accused of intentionally spreading HIV faces new charges
FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station.
Kemp temporarily suspends gas tax, declares state of emergency to help with inflation
Harrison Floyd, one of the 19 defendants charged in a sweeping election interference...
Trump Georgia indictment defendant says he’s paying bond for some Fulton County inmates
Mark Meadows
UPDATE: Mark Meadows wins request to expedite emergency stay appeal

Latest News

Georgia film industry success shared by businesses
Georgia film industry success shared by businesses
A tractor trailer spills load on 285 Eastbound
A tractor trailer spills load on 285 Eastbound
Emory graduate students file to unionize
Emory graduate students seek better pay, file to unionize
Shemaria says the world has changed and so has Atlanta. He says a shoe store like his is a...
Buckhead family-owned shoe store closing after 114 years
Teachers across Cobb County are still on edge when it comes to what books can and can’t be in...
Educators association respond to book directive