Do new DeKalb County Schools hires earn more than experienced teachers?

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A wage gap in DeKalb County Schools is pitting veteran educators against brand-new hires

Former superintendent Dr. Joyce Morley confronted the current superintendent, Dr. Devin Horton, during a public school board meeting Monday night, “We have people coming in here teaching here 20 and 30 years and not making the kind of money that people that have been brought in here are making.”

Right now, new teachers entering the DeKalb County School District earn between $56,000 to over $108,000. However, Dr. Morley claims experienced teachers who have spent years in the district make significantly less.

“Something is wrong with that. There is a disparity here,” Morley said.

The alleged teacher pay inequity surfaces as DeKalb County School continues its spending frenzy to hire new teachers. So far this year, 778 new educators have been hired, with salaries ranging between 56,976-$108,764. The highest-paid teacher salary in the district is $108,764. Plus 3 to 4-thousand dollar bonus incentives to attract new talent.

“These salaries that are out here are just out the pot,” said Dr. Morley, who claimed during the school board meeting that veteran teachers were paid less than new hires.

“We have people coming in here…teachers been here 20 and 30 years and not making the kind of money that people being brought in here are making.”

Dr. Morley confronted Dr. Horton about the pay scale.

“What are we looking at Dr. Horton, as far as looking at trying to get teachers and people who deserve to get paid and been around forever and a day at a level commensurate, what we are paying the new people?” questioned Dr. Morley.

Dr. Horton said a new compensation study was underway.

“We are in the process of finalizing that 3rd party company will be reviewing what the comp study is laying out for us and the spaces where we need to make adjustments where we bring the recommendations to the board to try and take care of our educators,” said Dr. Horton.

During the contentious meeting, Dr. Morley argued, the study should have come first before anyone got paid.

“If we can start applying and assigning salaries to people based on what we think or believe they should have, then everybody should get one. So we might as well open the ‘Oprah Show’ and say, “You get a salary raise. You get a salary raise. Everybody gets a salary raise, and that seems to be what’s happening here’” added Dr. Morley.

Atlanta News First reached out to the DeKalb County School District. Dr. Tekshia Ward-Smith, DCSD Human Resources Administrator confirmed newly hired teachers do not earn more than DeKalb educators with 20 years of experience. Dr. Ward-Smith added bonuses are offered to retain experienced educators as well, including $4,000 bonuses if teachers transfer to a particular school in the DeKalb County School District, as well as $200 dollars for employee referrals and $500 for meritorious attendance.

