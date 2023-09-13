3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Educators association weighs in on Marietta directive to remove ‘sexually explicit’ content

Teachers across Cobb County are still on edge when it comes to what books can and can’t be in their classrooms.
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The Cobb County Association of Educators is weighing in on a directive issued by the Marietta School Board in regard to controversial books.

The directive allows parents, students and staff to challenge a decision and argue why a book should or should not be removed from the school system.

“It’s like a book’s being put on trial,” Jeff Hubbard, CCAE president, said. “So you’re going to have a prosecution as to why a book should be removed, but you’ll also have a defense.”

Hubbard told Atlanta News First teachers across Cobb County are still on edge when it comes to what books can and can’t be in their classrooms.

But he continued to say it’s a step forward by what Marietta’s school board did by issuing the directive to Superintendent Grant Rivera to develop protocols for removing certain books.

“I would congratulate the board for coming together and stating a policy that there are some things that have historical value, there are some things that have value that can be appreciated even if it does have some sexual content,” he said.

The Cobb County Association of Educators serves as a voice for teachers in Cobb County schools, where a teacher was fired for reading a book that challenges gender norms to her fifth-grade class and where two books were removed for inappropriate content.

In Marietta City Schools, the same two books were removed at Marietta High School after a parent complained about the content.

The directive approved Tuesday will allow an opportunity for community feedback on books.

Still, Hubbard said there are questions as the controversy around books in schools continues.

“The question now is who defines what is obscene, who defines what is pornographic,” Hubbard said. “Is it the school board, is it the superintendent, is it the state legislature?”

RELATED STORIES

Georgia school district is banning books, citing sexual content, after firing a teacher

Marietta School Board issues directive to remove ‘sexually explicit’ content from district

Cobb County School Board fires teacher for reading ‘divisive’ book to class

Cobb County teacher on leave over book controversy should keep job, tribunal recommends

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Atlanta couple’s Amtrak vacation to New Orleans ruined
Atlanta couple’s Amtrak vacation to New Orleans ruined
A metro Atlanta mother of three and her family thought she was dying from cancer. It was...
Man accused of intentionally spreading HIV faces new charges
FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station.
Kemp temporarily suspends gas tax, declares state of emergency to help with inflation
Harrison Floyd, one of the 19 defendants charged in a sweeping election interference...
Trump Georgia indictment defendant says he’s paying bond for some Fulton County inmates
Mark Meadows
UPDATE: Mark Meadows wins request to expedite emergency stay appeal

Latest News

Georgia film industry success shared by businesses
Georgia film industry success shared by businesses
A tractor trailer spills load on 285 Eastbound
A tractor trailer spills load on 285 Eastbound
Emory graduate students file to unionize
Emory graduate students seek better pay, file to unionize
Shemaria says the world has changed and so has Atlanta. He says a shoe store like his is a...
Buckhead family-owned shoe store closing after 114 years
Teachers across Cobb County are still on edge when it comes to what books can and can’t be in...
Educators association respond to book directive