Educators association weighs in on Marietta directive to remove ‘sexually explicit’ content

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The Cobb County Association of Educators is weighing in on a directive issued by the Marietta School Board in regard to controversial books.

The directive allows parents, students and staff to challenge a decision and argue why a book should or should not be removed from the school system.

“It’s like a book’s being put on trial,” Jeff Hubbard, CCAE president, said. “So you’re going to have a prosecution as to why a book should be removed, but you’ll also have a defense.”

Hubbard told Atlanta News First teachers across Cobb County are still on edge when it comes to what books can and can’t be in their classrooms.

But he continued to say it’s a step forward by what Marietta’s school board did by issuing the directive to Superintendent Grant Rivera to develop protocols for removing certain books.

“I would congratulate the board for coming together and stating a policy that there are some things that have historical value, there are some things that have value that can be appreciated even if it does have some sexual content,” he said.

The Cobb County Association of Educators serves as a voice for teachers in Cobb County schools, where a teacher was fired for reading a book that challenges gender norms to her fifth-grade class and where two books were removed for inappropriate content.

In Marietta City Schools, the same two books were removed at Marietta High School after a parent complained about the content.

The directive approved Tuesday will allow an opportunity for community feedback on books.

Still, Hubbard said there are questions as the controversy around books in schools continues.

“The question now is who defines what is obscene, who defines what is pornographic,” Hubbard said. “Is it the school board, is it the superintendent, is it the state legislature?”

RELATED STORIES

Georgia school district is banning books, citing sexual content, after firing a teacher

Marietta School Board issues directive to remove ‘sexually explicit’ content from district

Cobb County School Board fires teacher for reading ‘divisive’ book to class

Cobb County teacher on leave over book controversy should keep job, tribunal recommends

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.