Emory graduate students seek better pay, file to unionize

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One by one, graduate students across a handful of college campuses have voted to unionize this year. A similar movement could be happening at Emory University.

David Meer is one of many Emory graduate students working 40-plus hours a week.

“That’s why I’m getting a stipend, for the teaching, for the research, for the mentorship,” said Meer.

He’s one of a handful of Laney Graduate School students fighting for better pay so he can afford to live in the city he works in.

“It’s the compensation for the value we’re adding, at minimum, increase our stipend to the cost of living in Atlanta,” said Meer.

Graduate students with Emory’s Laney Graduate School filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board for a union election.

“Without a union, graduate students would be subject to ad hoc decisions by the administration,” Nathan Goldberg, an Emory graduate student, said.

Even in a right-to-work state like Georgia, Goldberg said he believes they have the support to formally unionize and now they’re waiting for an election to prove it.

“We feel very strongly that the overwhelming atmosphere is in support of the union,” said Goldberg.

Atlanta News First pulled data from Emory’s Laney Graduate School that shows many students in the Ph.D. programs earn a monthly stipend of about $3,100, or about $37,000 annually.

“What the union provides is a tangible seat at the table with the Laney administration so that we can negotiate things like better pay, benefits, childcare and the like,” said Goldberg.

It’s a feeling felt across many campuses lately.

Last month, Duke University Ph.D. students overwhelmingly won their election to unionize.

Emory University’s President Gregory L. Fenves has responded to graduate students’ efforts to unionize.

“It is an important decision, not only for students that are here, but all future students who are going to be coming to Emory,” said Fenves. “We don’t have a position one way or the other, other than to say that students need to make an informed decision about what does it mean to be a member of a union and collective bargaining, and how is that going to impact their graduate education individually at Emory.”

A date for the union election for Emory graduate students has not been scheduled.

The National Labor Relations Board says a pre-election hearing has been rescheduled for Sept. 22.

