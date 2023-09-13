3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Mark Meadows dealt another setback in Georgia Trump indictment

U.S. Judge Steven Jones denies emergency stay request from former White House chief of staff.
By Tim Darnell
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A federal judge has denied a request from former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows for an emergency stay of his indictment in the sprawling, organized-crime related indictment of former President Donald Trump and 18 GOP allies.

Judge Steven Jones issued the ruling Wednesday morning, which can be read below. The ruling essentially means that Meadows’s indictment will remain in the jurisdiction of Fulton County Superior Court.

Last week, Jones rejected Meadows’ bid to move his Georgia criminal case to federal court, a significant setback for Meadows and a potentially troubling sign for the nation’s 45th president.

Jones wrote in that decision Meadows had not met even the “‘quite low’ threshold for removal” to federal court, because his activities for the Trump campaign were outside the scope of his federal role as White House chief of staff.

FULL COVERAGE: DONALD TRUMP'S GEORGIA INDICTMENT
FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from...

On Monday, Trump’s Atlanta attorneys themselves filed a motion in Fulton County Superior Court seeking to dismiss charges that he led a vast, criminal conspiracy to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election.

The filings indicate Trump wants to adopt the legal arguments his racketeering co-defendants Rudy Giuliani, Kenneth Chesebro and Ray Smith have already made in court filings.

Trump’s attorneys have also indicated the former president will make a similar request to move his case out of state court and into a federal one.

LATEST ON DONALD TRUMP'S GEORGIA INDICTMENT
Trump Georgia indictment defendant says he’s paying bond for some Fulton County inmates
Trump asks judge to dismiss Georgia election subversion charges against him

Last week, the full special grand jury report into the allegations from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was released. Named in the final report but not indicted by Willis were Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones; U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) ; former Georgia U.S. senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler; former White House national security advisor Michael Flynn; former Trump advisor Boris Epshteyn; and local attorney Lin Wood.

This story is developing.

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene. Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest political news and information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station.
Kemp temporarily suspends gas tax, declares state of emergency to help with inflation
A metro Atlanta mother of three and her family thought she was dying from cancer. It was...
Man accused of intentionally spreading HIV faces new charges
Atlanta couple’s Amtrak vacation to New Orleans ruined
Atlanta couple’s Amtrak vacation to New Orleans ruined
Harrison Floyd, one of the 19 defendants charged in a sweeping election interference...
Trump Georgia indictment defendant says he’s paying bond for some Fulton County inmates
Funeral services for the toddler were at First Baptist Church in Carrollton.
Funeral services held for 2-year-old DeKalb County toddler found dead at transfer station

Latest News

Harrison Floyd, one of the 19 defendants charged in a sweeping election interference...
Trump Georgia indictment defendant says he’s paying bond for some Fulton County inmates
He said he would prioritize people jailed for non-violent crimes with no history of addiction...
Trump Georgia indictment defendant says he’s paying bond for some Fulton County inmates
According to the Secretary of State’s Office, a majority of the voters removed were considered...
Georgia removes nearly 190K inactive names from voter rolls
Former President Donald Trump is asking a court to dismiss several criminal charges against him...
Trump asks judge to dismiss Georgia election subversion charges against him