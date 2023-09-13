First Alert Forecast | Showers linger this evening, return turn Thursday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A few storms have fired up this afternoon, mainly south of the city. A rogue strong/severe storm remains possible this afternoon but that risk will diminish after sunset. Gradual clearing is expected overnight with morning temperatures sliding into the mid to upper 60s.

Morning temperatures in the 60s Thursday. (Atlanta News First)

Unfortunately this boundary that moved through our area today will stall out to our south keeping rain chances around Thursday. Severe weather isn’t likely, but a few strong thunderstorms are possible. Rain chances look best from roughly 3-7pm. Scattered storms have the greatest potential along and south of I-20.

Rain chances will continue into the weekend. Scattered storms are possible, especially north and west of Atlanta Saturday with more rain/storms possible as a cold front moves through the area Sunday.

Unsettled weather pattern dominates the rest of the week. (Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.