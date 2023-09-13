3-Degree Guarantee
First Alert: Rainy morning commute ahead of a cooler afternoon

Highs today will only climb into the low to mid 80s
Scattered Showers for the morning, but drier for the afternoon.
By Courteney Jacobazzi and Ella Dorsey
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

A First Alert is in place for the morning as scattered showers will be fairly likely for the entire morning commute.

Expect showers to taper by about 8 am, leaving us with a partly sunny late morning and early afternoon.

A few storms mainly from Atlanta southward will redevelop this afternoon and early evening along a front that is currently to our south and will stay just to our south through the day today.

Temperatures will be significantly cooler this afternoon, topping out only in the low to mid 80s under partly sunny skies.

We will be cooler and slightly drier to round out the work and school week, but some spotty showers will remain possible both Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 80s.

A second front moves in over the weekend, which will keep a rain and storm chance both days. Rain coverage will be at about 30-40%, so no need to cancel plans, but you’ll want to stay weather aware.

We kick off next week dry , but a few showers and storms return Tuesday.

The good news is, we have no days in the 90s over the next 7. Most afternoons will stay in the low to mid 80s!

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

