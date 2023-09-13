Georgia lawmakers front and center on Biden impeachment inquiry

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia lawmakers could play – and indeed already have played – a significant role in the building impeachment case against President Joe Biden.

Even before Biden moved into the White House, it was Georgia House Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene who first floated articles of impeachment against the 46th president.

On Monday, the same day House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced a formal impeachment inquiry into Biden and his son Hunter over allegedly shady business deals, Greene said she was “excited” about the development.

“I think this shows bold and strong leadership by our speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, and this investigation needs to happen,” she said. “I think Americans deserve truth, they deserve transparency, and we need this investigation to go as long as it needs to, to uncover all the corruption that has been involved in covering up Joe Biden’s crimes.”

Greene serves on the powerful House Oversight Committee and could have a front-and-center role in the inquiry, as McCarthy has hinted her committee would be the ones to chiefly handle the investigation into Biden’s finances.

Two other Georgia representatives — both Democrats — serve on another body that could play a pivotal role: the House Judiciary Committee.

Both Rep. Hank Johnson and Rep. Lucy McBath of Georgia would also likely have key roles in any investigations.

The inquiry is the third against a sitting president in the last five years. Donald Trump was twice impeached but never successfully convicted by the Senate.

“I think this is a warning to Democrats to be careful of the precedents you set because now we can do the same thing,” said Greene.

But Johnson, who spoke to Atlanta News First on Tuesday, warned people to beware of claims of hypocrisy.

“That had to happen,” he said of Trump’s dual-impeachments. “But this does not have to happen. This is an abuse of the impeachment process, and it is in no way equal to what transpired with Donald Trump. Without any evidence whatsoever, Republicans are coming forward with an impeachment resolution reducing the exercise of impeachment, the responsibility of impeachment, to a political tactic.”

Republicans have accused the president of profiting off of his son’s business relationships with foreign companies, though admittedly have not found any tangible evidence against Biden himself.

