Good Samaritan helps police track down hit-and-run driver in Cobb County

Roadway stock
Roadway stock((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By Hope Dean
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AUSTELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thanks to a good Samaritan, Cobb County police were able to track down a suspect in a serious car crash, police said.

On Tuesday around 11:30 p.m., 63-year-old Deborah Wright stopped in the southbound lane of Cardell Road after problems with her 2005 Honda Accord. Keith Paine, 53, stopped to help her. But both were severely injured when another vehicle crashed into the Honda’s rear, police said.

Despite his condition, Paine told police details about the car that hit the Honda before he was taken to the hospital. That’s how Cobb County police found 43-year-old Anthony Sarfo, who was taken to Wellstar Cobb Hospital for his own injuries and then to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, according to police.

Police are still investigating the situation. They ask anyone with information to call investigators at (770) 499-3987.

