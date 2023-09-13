3-Degree Guarantee
Hall County man dies after truck crashes on busy Clarke County road

It's unclear what led up to the crash.
It's unclear what led up to the crash.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 27-year-old man is dead after his truck crashed on Lexington Road Tuesday evening.

Athens-Clarke County police were called to the scene near the intersection of Oak Drive at around 4:30 p.m.

According to investigators, Brandon Tolbert was driving a woodchipper truck with a trailer when the vehicle veered, struck a curb, and sideswiped landscaping in the center median.

The Oakwood resident was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died.

The investigation remains ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact Senior Police Officer Tilley at Dustin.Tilley@accgov.com or 762-400-7355.

