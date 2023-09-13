Hall County man dies after truck crashes on busy Clarke County road
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 27-year-old man is dead after his truck crashed on Lexington Road Tuesday evening.
Athens-Clarke County police were called to the scene near the intersection of Oak Drive at around 4:30 p.m.
According to investigators, Brandon Tolbert was driving a woodchipper truck with a trailer when the vehicle veered, struck a curb, and sideswiped landscaping in the center median.
The Oakwood resident was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died.
The investigation remains ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact Senior Police Officer Tilley at Dustin.Tilley@accgov.com or 762-400-7355.
