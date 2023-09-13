Hall County man dies after truck crashes on busy Clarke County road

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 27-year-old man is dead after his truck crashed on Lexington Road Tuesday evening.

Athens-Clarke County police were called to the scene near the intersection of Oak Drive at around 4:30 p.m.

According to investigators, Brandon Tolbert was driving a woodchipper truck with a trailer when the vehicle veered, struck a curb, and sideswiped landscaping in the center median.

The Oakwood resident was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died.

The investigation remains ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact Senior Police Officer Tilley at Dustin.Tilley@accgov.com or 762-400-7355.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.