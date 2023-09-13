Hartsfield-Jackson airport approves female-focused HERide as rideshare partner

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport announced on Wednesday that it has approved the use of HERide, an Atlanta-based and female-focused rideshare company.

HERide allows passengers to request rides, including those to and from the airport, from an app. All its drivers are female and have undergone screening checks and gender sensitivity training, according to HERide.

“At ATL, we are committed to providing an inclusive and secure travel experience for all customers,” Deputy General Manager and Chief Commercial Officer Jai Ferrell said. “The introduction of HERide is a significant step towards fulfilling that commitment and contributes to the welcoming and accommodating environment we provide for everyone who passes through our airport.”

The airport’s partnership with the rideshare company started on Sept. 1, it said.

