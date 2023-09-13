HOA cuts sick resident’s water off after she falls behind on dues

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Beth Williams fell behind on her homeowner association dues after she was diagnosed with chronic kidney failure.

Williams, who lives in Paulding County, belongs to the Cottage Cove Homeowners Association, which cut off her water supply for 31 days, forcing her to survive using store-bought gallons and a water dispenser that was given to her.

“I had to get humiliated and ask people to borrow showers, to borrow washing machines to wash my clothes,” Williams said. “I would allow myself two gallons of water a day to bathe off and brush my teeth and the rest, I just did without.”

Williams thought she owed the Cottage Cove HOA $713 in dues and $120 in late fees. But once they turned her account over to collections, that amount grew. An attorney fee of $2,300 was added; $1,500 was added in collection fees; and her overall balance jumped to $4,000.

“I went to pay my HOA dues and I was locked out of my portal,” Williams said. “I called and they told me they turned me over to collections and I would have to make my payments through them.”

An HOA can consist of individual houses, townhomes or condos where homeowners pay fees to their association to maintain the neighborhood. Properties within an HOA are governed by a set of rules that are enforced by the association. The responsibilities of each HOA can vary, from maintaining the swimming pool to managing the entire property. It’s important that homeowners know the difference.

The Cottage Cove covenants state that “the water distribution system in the community is private and shall be owned and maintained by the association as common property.” An amendment also stipulates if the owner does not pay his or her dues, “the board may suspend voting rights, common property use rights and association-provided services to the lot.”

The Cottage Cove HOA denied interview requests but said it acted within “its rights and obligations under the law, and provided proper notice before action was taken.”

“If the covenants say that the HOA can shut off community provided services or association provided services than yes, they can, if the water is provided by the association,” Gray Brantley, a partner at law firm of Andersen, Tate & Carr, said.

Brantley is not involved in this case but has represented HOAs as well as homeowners fighting them.

“You are supposed to be reimbursing the association for your water usage and if you don’t, then your neighbors are bearing the burden of your water bill,” Brantley said. “At the same time, there’s a human element. Associations should have some leeway to be able to help neighbors in particular circumstances and need. Associations need to be mindful these are still your neighbors.”

“Before you buy, make sure to read and review the rules and regulations and covenants in place in the neighborhood and make sure you’re okay with them and that you’re willing to abide by them. There are positives and negatives with living in neighborhoods or condos that have associations,” Brantley added.

Williams doesn’t believe she’ll ever be able to pay off her HOA debts. A lien has been placed on her home, which means if she tries to sell, the HOA will get a cut of the sale price to pay off her debt.

“It’s just never-ending assessments, and fines and fees and interest to the point where you can never get them paid off,” Williams said.

Takeaways:

Before buying in an HOA neighborhood, read and review the HOA’s covenants.

The HOA board has to follow certain rules as well, called bylaws. Read and review them and then see if the board is breaking its own rules.

