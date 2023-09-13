3-Degree Guarantee
Illegal drugs seized near Gordon County home, sheriff says

Kevin Baker, Sherry Ann Baker, Stephen Connor Cole and Shana Mallett
Kevin Baker, Sherry Ann Baker, Stephen Connor Cole and Shana Mallett(Gordon County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:43 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston, a “large amount of a wide variety” of drugs was seized after a traffic stop Sept. 6.

Deputies stopped Kevin Baker, 36, in his pickup truck on Mt. Zion Road near Resaca. A search by a K-9 unit found methamphetamine, marijuana, mushrooms and other Schedule IV narcotics.

Baker was arrested and deputies subsequently searched his home, according to the sheriff. The sheriff said deputies found “additional drugs” and an illegal gun.

Deputies arrested Shana Mallett, 28, Sherry Ann Baker, 39 and Stephen Connor Cole, 59, at the home. The three were charged with possession of methamphetamine. Mallett and Baker were also charged with firearms violations.

Kevin Baker had been on probation for a 2015 methamphetamine conviction when he was arrested, according to the Sheriff. He has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine and “other drug-related offenses.”

