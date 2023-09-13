Inaugural Atlanta diaper drive asking for donations, city council member says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In the U.S., nearly half of families struggle to afford diapers, with some even skipping meals to cope.

That’s why Atlanta City Council member Jason Winston announced the first annual diaper drive to help local families after a successful community diaper distribution last year, he said in a statement. The diapers will go to Helping Mamas, a Norcross-based nonprofit that supplies families with essential baby items.

“As the father of young girls, I know how expensive it is to raise a child,” Winston said. “Last year’s drive was a success, but we’re aiming to make an even bigger impact this year. I’d like to thank the businesses participating, and I am urging all Atlantans to contribute, either by dropping off supplies or donating online.”

If you want to donate, you can drop diapers off at these businesses until Sept. 21:

Squash Blossom Boutique, 519 Memorial Drive SE Suite B-01

Community Grounds, 1297 McDonough Blvd. SE

Black Coffee ATL, 1800 Jonesboro Road SE

3 Parks Wine Shop, 451 Bill Kennedy Way SE, Suite C

Grant Park Coffeehouse, 337 Georgia Ave. SE

The Nest, 1040 Grant Street SE No. 600

Red’s Beer Garden, 1328 Blvd. SE

You can also buy diapers for the drive online here.

