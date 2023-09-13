3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Man sentenced to probation after wife recorded fight that ended with her dead

Bradley Jenkins was initially charged with third-degree felony domestic assault.
Bradley Jenkins was initially charged with third-degree felony domestic assault.(St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A newlywed prison guard was sentenced Tuesday to probation after his wife recorded a fight that ended with her being found dead at the bottom of a parking garage near the stadium where the St. Louis Cardinals play.

Bradley Jenkins, of Taylorville, Illinois, was initially charged with third-degree felony domestic assault after 27-year-old Allissa Martin’s 2019 death.

Court documents say a video taken on Martin’s phone recorded Martin yelling at Jenkins to stop punching her in the face before she dropped the phone.

Jenkins was a lieutenant for the Illinois Department of Corrections at the time.

But after a grand jury declined to indict him, he was recharged with a lesser count of misdemeanor assault.

Jenkins pleaded guilty to that charge before he was sentenced, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

In June 2022, Martin’s mother sued a bar, the parking garage operator and Jenkins for the wrongful death of her daughter. She argued that the bar overserved alcohol to her son-in-law and the parking garage operator didn’t provide adequate security. That case is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station.
Kemp temporarily suspends gas tax, declares state of emergency to help with inflation
Gwinnett County police are searching for Brett Lonnie Brock, a missing 10-year-old from Suwanee.
Police find missing 10-year-old girl in Gwinnett County
Maia, a dog that went missing at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport nearby three...
Dog lost at Hartsfield-Jackson airport weeks ago found, officials say
Shortly before 12:30 p.m., police were called to a carjacking at a gas station near the 3800...
GBI: Carjacking suspect involved in shooting with Forest Park police dies
Luis Cruz
1 dead, 1 injured in Lilburn road rage shooting, police say

Latest News

Dr. Joyce Morley
Do new DeKalb County Schools hires earn more than experienced teachers?
Kevin Baker, Sherry Ann Baker, Stephen Connor Cole and Shana Mallett
Illegal drugs seized near Gordon County home, sheriff says
Generic police lights
Body found near Gordon County river, according to Sheriff
The Atlanta singer-songwriter says he still has no idea when the critter sunk its fangs in.
Atlanta singer-songwriter almost loses leg from infected spider bite