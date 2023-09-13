Memorial service to be held for fallen Clayton County K9 officer

JONESBORO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County Police Department will come together to honor and remember one of its K9 officers killed in the line of duty last week.

The department will hold a memorial service on Wednesday morning for K9 Officer Waro. It will begin with a procession on Macon Street in McDonough and end at Rum Creek Park in Jonesboro.

Officer Waro served with the department for several years. Police say he was shot and killed during a search for a 17-year-old suspect who was later killed by police because he would not drop his gun.

