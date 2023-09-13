3-Degree Guarantee
Memorial service to be held for fallen Clayton County K9 officer

Clayton County K9 Officer Waro
Clayton County K9 Officer Waro(Georgia Department of Public Safety)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County Police Department will come together to honor and remember one of its K9 officers killed in the line of duty last week.

The department will hold a memorial service on Wednesday morning for K9 Officer Waro. It will begin with a procession on Macon Street in McDonough and end at Rum Creek Park in Jonesboro.

Officer Waro served with the department for several years. Police say he was shot and killed during a search for a 17-year-old suspect who was later killed by police because he would not drop his gun.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

The GBI is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting at the RaceTrac on Crossville Road...
SWAT team fatally shoots armed man during standoff at Roswell gas station, police say
