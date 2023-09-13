3-Degree Guarantee
Overturned truck with spilled load shuts down I-285 in Sandy Springs

A tractor trailer spills load on 285 Eastbound
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An overturned tractor-trailer has shut down I-285 eastbound in Sandy Springs.

The truck overturned at New Northside Drive and spilled its load. There is also a fuel leak from the truck, police said.

Police say there are seven vehicles involved. It is unclear if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story and drivers should avoid the area.

Return to Atlanta News First for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

