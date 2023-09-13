Overturned truck with spilled load shuts down I-285 in Sandy Springs

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An overturned tractor-trailer has shut down I-285 eastbound in Sandy Springs.

The truck overturned at New Northside Drive and spilled its load. There is also a fuel leak from the truck, police said.

Police say there are seven vehicles involved. It is unclear if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story and drivers should avoid the area.

Return to Atlanta News First for updates.

I-285 EB at Northside Dr is shut down due to a 7 car wreck involving an overturned tractor trailer with a fuel spill. Find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/YawUml6Zxq — Sandy Springs Police (@SandySprings_PD) September 13, 2023

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.