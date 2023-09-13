Students want change after crossing guard injured in hit-and-run in Decatur

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Students and neighbors are calling for change after a crossing guard was hit by a driver in Decatur by Agnes Scott College.

“My friends were walking to class, and they saw him in the stretcher, and they were like, ‘Oh my gosh, our favorite cross guard got hit,” said Shavoanne Morris, a student at Agnes Scott.

Decatur police say 69-year-old Jeffrey Smith was hit by a driver who didn’t even stop Monday morning.

“He was here every morning, he said good morning, he was so nice, like, I just don’t understand,” said student Naomi Lippitt.

“It’s very difficult to hear and understand why someone would do that,” said Morris.

Police say Smith is recovering and the driver, 38-year-old Alrahman Heath, has been arrested thanks to a Decatur High School student who made note of his license plate number.

Students are glad Smith is recovering and that there will be justice.

“I saw him every single day. He was so nice, and we always talked, like while I was waiting before we crossed,” said Morris.

But they believe one arrest won’t stop the issues at South Candler Street and East College Avenue.

“My friend group, we don’t want to cross here anymore, and even that cross-section back there is no better, my friends have been hit on that cross-section too and we have the lights,” said Lippitt.

“It’s always busy like the roads are busy, walkers are busy,” said Morris.

Agnes Scott College, Decatur High School, and Beacon Hill Middle School all have students crossing the intersection daily. Neighbors tell Atlanta News First that the crossing guards in the area are vital to survival.

“People don’t understand, they really are putting their lives on the line for us because Atlanta drivers, we know, are crazy,” said Lippitt.

“I think that they need to have a police officer posted over here. Because then people would take it more seriously and are less inclined to run a light or hit someone with their car,” said Morris.

