SWAT team fatally shoots armed man during standoff at Roswell gas station, police say

ROSWELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting involving police officers in Roswell.

According to the Roswell Police Department, officers responded to a call of a suspicious person at the RaceTrac at 420 E. Crossville Road shortly before midnight Tuesday. When they arrived, they found a man holding a handgun who refused to follow their commands. The man then barricaded himself at the front of the store with his weapon.

Officials say all store employees were immediately evacuated, and North Fulton SWAT, which is a multi-agency SWAT team made up of Roswell, Alpharetta, and Milton officers, responded to the scene to assist.

Roswell police say negotiators worked for nearly two hours to get the man to safely surrender, but he would not speak with them or put down his weapon. Members of the SWAT team then tried several less-lethal options to take the suspect into custody but were unsuccessful.

As members of the SWAT team approached the armed man, he fired his weapon toward them. Several members of the team returned fire, hitting the man. He was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries, according to the report.

The GBI is investigating.

