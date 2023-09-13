3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

SWAT team fatally shoots armed man during standoff at Roswell gas station, police say

The GBI is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting at the RaceTrac on Crossville Road in Roswell.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSWELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting involving police officers in Roswell.

According to the Roswell Police Department, officers responded to a call of a suspicious person at the RaceTrac at 420 E. Crossville Road shortly before midnight Tuesday. When they arrived, they found a man holding a handgun who refused to follow their commands. The man then barricaded himself at the front of the store with his weapon.

Officials say all store employees were immediately evacuated, and North Fulton SWAT, which is a multi-agency SWAT team made up of Roswell, Alpharetta, and Milton officers, responded to the scene to assist.

Roswell police say negotiators worked for nearly two hours to get the man to safely surrender, but he would not speak with them or put down his weapon. Members of the SWAT team then tried several less-lethal options to take the suspect into custody but were unsuccessful.

As members of the SWAT team approached the armed man, he fired his weapon toward them. Several members of the team returned fire, hitting the man. He was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries, according to the report.

The GBI is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station.
Kemp temporarily suspends gas tax, declares state of emergency to help with inflation
A metro Atlanta mother of three and her family thought she was dying from cancer. It was...
Man accused of intentionally spreading HIV faces new charges
Atlanta couple’s Amtrak vacation to New Orleans ruined
Atlanta couple’s Amtrak vacation to New Orleans ruined
Harrison Floyd, one of the 19 defendants charged in a sweeping election interference...
Trump Georgia indictment defendant says he’s paying bond for some Fulton County inmates
Funeral services for the toddler were at First Baptist Church in Carrollton.
Funeral services held for 2-year-old DeKalb County toddler found dead at transfer station

Latest News

Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson follows through after hitting a single against Philadelphia Phillies...
Olson ties team homer mark, Braves beat Phillies 7-6 to move to brink of NL East title
Gwinnett County homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death outside of a business...
Body found in trunk of car outside Gwinnett County business
The GBI is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting at the RaceTrac on Crossville Road...
SWAT team fatally shoots armed man during standoff at Roswell gas station, police say
A body was found in the trunk of a car outside of Jeju Sauna on Gwinnett Place Drive.
Body found in trunk of car outside Gwinnett County business