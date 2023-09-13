3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

These Georgia counties qualify for tax relief following Hurricane Idalia

Community helps residents recover from Hurricane Idalia.
Community helps residents recover from Hurricane Idalia.(Source:WALB)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia residents affected by Hurricane Idalia will now have more time to submit their tax filings.

Idalia descended on Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas in late August — bringing high-speed winds, heavy downpours, tornadoes, and widespread flooding.

Photos: Damage from Hurricane Idalia across Georgia, Florida

The Internal Revenue Service announced Wednesday that individuals and businesses within the declared disaster area will have until February 15, 2024 to make payments on most tax documents previously due on or after Aug. 30.

Those Georgia communities include Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Bulloch, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Cook, Echols, Emanuel, Glynn, Jeff Davis, Jenkins, Lanier, Lowndes, Pierce, Screven, Tattnall, Thomas, Tift, Ware, and Wayne counties.

Gov. Kemp declares state of emergency for all of Georgia ahead of Hurricane Idalia

According to the IRS, 2022 income tax returns with a payment due date of Oct. 16, 2023 would be eligible for the disaster relief extension, however, 2022 returns originally due on April 18 would not qualify.

The February 2024 extended deadline also applies to quarterly estimated tax payments that are normally due in mid-September and January, said the agency.

Affected taxpayers in these declared disaster areas can also claim disaster-related casualty losses on their federal income tax return for 2022 or 2023.

“Taxpayers choosing to claim their losses on their 2022 return have extra time, until Oct. 15, 2024, to make this election,” the IRS said. “Taxpayers claiming the disaster loss on their return should put FEMA disaster declaration number, 4738-DR on any return.”

If you or someone you know is in a declared disaster area and has received a late filing notice or late payment penalty from the Internal Revenue Service, you are asked to call the IRS disaster hotline at 866-562-5227 to see if you qualify for this relief.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Atlanta couple’s Amtrak vacation to New Orleans ruined
Atlanta couple’s Amtrak vacation to New Orleans ruined
A metro Atlanta mother of three and her family thought she was dying from cancer. It was...
Man accused of intentionally spreading HIV faces new charges
FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station.
Kemp temporarily suspends gas tax, declares state of emergency to help with inflation
Harrison Floyd, one of the 19 defendants charged in a sweeping election interference...
Trump Georgia indictment defendant says he’s paying bond for some Fulton County inmates
Mark Meadows
UPDATE: Mark Meadows wins request to expedite emergency stay appeal

Latest News

District installs school traffic cameras
District installs school traffic cameras
If the FDA follows through with the advisors’ recommendations, drug companies would have to...
Pending decision over nasal decongestants could ‘wreak havoc,’ pharmacists warn
A speed camera set up near school in Brookhaven
A speed camera set up near school in Brookhaven
New Interim Superintendent Dr. Michelle Battle wrapped up a 19-school tour of the Atlanta...
Literacy a priority for interim Atlanta Public Schools superintendent