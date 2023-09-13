3-Degree Guarantee
VIDEO: Man arrested in Atlanta bank ATM theft attempt

Man gets caught while trying to steal ATM on Lee Street
Man gets caught while trying to steal ATM on Lee Street(ANF)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was arrested after an attempted theft at an ATM on Lee Street, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Police went to 711 Lee Street SW to the Bank of America about a reported theft, which happened on Sept. 6.

When they got there, police said they found a man, later identified as Damarcus Wells, 32, standing near an ATM with a crowbar. Police said no money was taken but the ATM was significantly damaged from being pried open.

APD said Wells was charged with criminal attempt to commit a felony, first degree criminal damage to property, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.

