3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

All-female rideshare service now available at Atlanta airport

Just like Uber or Lyft, passengers book the service through an app. "HERide," however, only has women drivers.
By Karli Barnett
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An all-female ride-share service called “HERide” is now available at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Just like Uber or Lyft, passengers book the service through an app.

HERide, however, only has women drivers.

Founder Jillian Anderson says she was inspired to create a service for women, by women, after driving for a different company.

“I would mainly drive at night, and women that I would pick up would tell me that they were looking for women drivers,” she explains. “I was like, ‘Why hasn’t anyone thought of this yet?’”

She started HERide in 2020, the first service of its kind in Georgia, and the traction has been growing.

“Last year, we were sitting around 6,000 sign-ons, and now we’re sitting at 16,000,” she said.

Anderson hopes a new airport partnership will help their service take off. Hartsfield-Jackson made the announcement Wednesday.

“At ATL, we are committed to providing an inclusive and secure travel experience for all passengers,” said Deputy General Manager and Chief Commercial Officer Jai Ferrell. “The introduction of HERide is a significant step toward fulfilling that commitment and contributes to a more welcoming and accommodating environment for everyone who passes through our airport.”

RELATED: New all-female rideshare company launches in Atlanta

Some travelers we spoke with say it’s a welcome addition.

“I’m a little concerned about getting into a Lyft or an Uber, so we went to rent a car, and it was like $300, but if I knew it was a female-owned business with female drivers, we would definitely take that,” says Catherine Duncan, who had landed at the airport.

“I travel a lot throughout the United States,” says Brigitte Orrick. “I would definitely, from a safety standpoint, want to use that service first, because I would feel much more safe in a car with another woman.”

Lyft on Tuesday announced an initiative called Women+ Connect. If the option is selected, it increases the likelihood of receiving a female driver. It is launching in Chicago, San Francisco, San Diego, Phoenix, and San Jose.

Lyft released its first safety report in 2021, disclosing that it received 4,158 reports of sexual assault from 2017 to 2019.

Uber reported 141 incidents of rape and 998 incidents of sexual assault from 2019-2020, according to a report released last year. Anderson hopes HERide can help passengers breathe a little easier.

“I am glad I can provide this service,” she says.

HERide services as far north as Kennesaw and as far south as Griffin. It reaches west out to Douglasville and east to Conyers, as well as the city of Athens.

If anyone is interested in becoming a driver, click here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Atlanta couple’s Amtrak vacation to New Orleans ruined
Atlanta couple’s Amtrak vacation to New Orleans ruined
A metro Atlanta mother of three and her family thought she was dying from cancer. It was...
Man accused of intentionally spreading HIV faces new charges
FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station.
Kemp temporarily suspends gas tax, declares state of emergency to help with inflation
Mark Meadows
UPDATE: Mark Meadows wins request to expedite emergency stay appeal
Harrison Floyd, one of the 19 defendants charged in a sweeping election interference...
Trump Georgia indictment defendant says he’s paying bond for some Fulton County inmates

Latest News

I-285 in Sandy Springs is shut down after a truck overturned.
I-285 reopens after overturned truck spills frozen chickens in Sandy Springs
Edwards Matthews
East Point police seeking public’s help in locating missing man
Georgia film industry success shared by businesses
Georgia film industry success shared by businesses
A tractor trailer spills load on 285 Eastbound
A tractor trailer spills load on 285 Eastbound