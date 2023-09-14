3-Degree Guarantee
Atlanta man sentenced to life in fatal shooting that caused car crash, district attorney says

By Hope Dean
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man from Atlanta was sentenced to life — plus 15 years — on Tuesday after a driver was shot and killed and then crashed into an apartment, the DeKalb County District Attorney said in a statement.

Gary Davis, 24, was found guilty of several charges, including malice murder, felony murder, first-degree criminal damage to property and aggravated assault, the district attorney said.

On Jan. 30, 2020, Davis reportedly shot 16 rounds into a car that was dropping off a passenger at a Lithonia apartment complex. The vehicle’s driver, 25-year-old Christopher Eure, lost control of the SUV and crashed through the wall of a 74-year-old’s apartment, pinning her down, the district attorney said.

The elderly woman and a passenger in the car were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and later released, but Eure died, the district attorney’s office said. A stray bullet also punched through the window of an 11-year-old boy’s room in a separate apartment, but nobody was injured, according to the district attorney.

