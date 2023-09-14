Atlanta mayor, activist clash on City Hall steps over public safety training center

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Wednesday, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and an activist had an impromptu debate on the steps of City Hall over Atlanta’s planned public safety training center.

“You’ve got so much misinformation,” said Dickens when responding to the activist.

“Somebody said there are Black Hawk helicopters. Somebody said there was militarized police. These things are like crazy exaggerations,” said Dickens.

“There is militarized police,” responded YoNasDa Lonewolf, an activist against the training center, what critics call ‘Cop City.’

Dickens (D-City of Atlanta) was scheduled for an interview with Atlanta News First on the Atlanta economy.

That interview was interrupted when Lonewolf spotted the mayor and started rattling off questions.

“No, I want to talk to him. Because I voted for him. And I canvassed for you [Dickens],” said Lonewolf, brushing past members of Dickens’ staff.

The two talked for roughly seven minutes on the controversial issue of the training center.

Lonewolf encouraged Mayor Dickens to instruct the city clerk to start validating petition signatures.

“I’m not over the City Council. I’m not over the Clerk,” said Dickens.

“These boxes came in and they should be counted. When the judge told them they couldn’t be counted because they’re late, we were hoping the judge would figure out how to make this happen,” Dickens told Lonewolf.

On Monday, organizers against the public safety training center carted in 16 boxes of signatures to City Hall.

Organizers said they had more than 116,000 petition forms as part of their ballot referendum effort.

To get an item on an Atlanta ballot, referendum organizers must collect 58,232 petitions from verified Atlanta voters.

The City has 50 days to verify the signatures.

However, the clerk has not started verifying signatures because on Monday the clerk did not formally accept the organizer’s petition.

“Right now the command of the law is quite clear. The City may not accept them, shall not language in the statute. That’s not discretionary,” said Robert Ashe II, the attorney representing the City of Atlanta.

The City contends that because the petitions were submitted after the initial 60-day deadline, the City cannot accept them.

However, in July a district court judge granted the organizers extra time in their referendum process. That extension was called in to question when a federal judge issued a preliminary stay after the City of Atlanta appealed the district court’s ruling.

The City and organizers are awaiting a final ruling by the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Until that happens, the ballot referendum effort by organizers against the training center is in limbo.

On Wednesday, a group of the coalition called on the Atlanta City Council to launch their own ballot referendum on the issue of the training center given the amount of public interest.

“It’s time for the City of Atlanta to put this to a vote. So the people have a voice,” said Gerald Griggs, President of the Atlanta chapter of the NAACP.

“And it saddens me there is the smell of voter suppression in the City of Atlanta,” argued Griggs.

“Let’s be clear, we are the birthplace of civil rights. So if we are going to continue to hold that mantle we cannot suppress people’s voices,” said Griggs, showing frustration to the clerk opting to not start verifying the coalition’s petitions.

On Thursday, two members of the Atlanta City Council, Liliana Bahktiari and Keisha Sean Waites indicated to Atlanta News First that they will push for this referendum at Monday’s City Council meeting.

The effort is unlikely to gain enough council support.

In June, the Council voted 11-4 in favor of funding construction of the public safety training center.

Bakhtiari and Waites were two of the dissenting votes.

